Customers who ate a pizza at Mellow Mushroom on Thursday might not have been aware that they were also helping feed a homeless or food insecure veteran. Mellow Mushroom ran a promotion called "A Pie for A Pie," and every pizza sold equaled a pizza given away.

In Tuscaloosa, franchise owner Andy Croy chose to feed homeless veterans and frontline medical workers who support veterans.

"If I sell a hundred pizzas, we are going to give away a hundred pizzas to the (Tuscaloosa ) VA Medical Center to help feed homeless vets and frontline works in that same unit," Croy said.

The Mellow Mushroom "A Pie for A Pie" corporate program permitted local owners to choose which group they wished to help. Both his father and his best friend are veterans, and Croy employs two veterans in his store, so the choice was an easy one for him.

"The words homeless veteran or food insecure veteran never should be used in the same sentence. Once you’ve served our country, you’ve earned the right to be secure in every way," said Croy.

The local Mellow Mushroom donated a minimum of 100 pizzas to the VA Medical Center no matter how many the store sold Thursday. Croy said the VA will serve 75 veterans who fit the profile of food insecure or homeless, and there are 25 frontline medical works who assist them, all of who will get a pizza.

"No matter if we sell 10 pizzas, I’m giving them a hundred pizzas. I don’t care how many we sell today. They’re getting a hundred pizzas. I hope we sell two hundred so I can feed them twice," Croy said.

Croy, a native of Florence, is a University of Alabama graduate who fell in love with Tuscaloosa and decided to stay here. He was the general manager of the Mellow Mushroom’s previous location on University Boulevard between 2009 and 2011. Croy said it was a corporately owned store, and he knew he had found his niche in life when he went to work there.

"That was my first job with Mellow Mushroom. When I got there, I knew it was the last job I would ever have. I know now I will be here forever. I love it. I have a passion for it and I love Tuscaloosa," Croy said.

Mellow Mushroom is based in Atlanta and operates 180 restaurants in 21 states. All the restaurants are locally owned. The Tuscaloosa Mellow Mushroom is at 557 20th Ave., one block south of University Boulevard.