There is a 20% chance of tropical development in the Gulf of Mexico over the next five days, according to the National Hurricane Center.

A tropical wave located over Hispaniola and the adjacent waters of the southwestern Atlantic is expected to move west-northwestward over the next several days and enter the southeastern Gulf of Mexico by late Tuesday, and then move across the central Gulf on Wednesday and reach the northwestern Gulf on Thursday, according to NHC.

This disturbance is currently producing disorganized shower activity, but environmental conditions are expected to become at least marginally conducive for development by Wednesday or Thursday.