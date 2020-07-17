CHIPLEY - The Washington County School Board me Monday, July 13 on the options being offered to students returning to school.

Superintendent Joe Taylor announced that school would to start on August 12, 2020 as originally scheduled.

Taylor said as many parents are worried about sending their children back into the traditional learning environment, several options would be available for students, including Regular Zoned School, Washington Virtual K12, Washington Virtual Franchise, an Innovative Learning Environment, Home School and Florida Virtual Full Time.

Regular Zoned School include Kate Smith Elementary School, Roulhac. Middle School, Chipley High School, WAVE, Vernon Elementary School, Vernon Middle School, and Vernon High School. To attend a Regular Zoned School students will need to have a birth certificate, shot record, residency verification or out of county request. The student will receive face-to-face instruction by a Florida Certified Teacher. Students will follow the Washington County School District calendar. Some of the notable advantages of the Regular Zoned School is: transportation is provided, scheduling and requirements are maintained by the School and students are provided a free breakfast and free lunch. The noted disadvantage of the Regular Zoned School is that transportation for the student is necessary. After completing grades Kindergarten through twelfth grade students are eligible for a Standard Diploma. To enroll your child in a Regular Zoned School contact the School Guidance Counselor.

The second option, according to the school board was to participate in the Washington Virtual K12 program. For this option students will nee to. Have a birth certificate, shot records and residency verification. Washington Virtual K12 instruction is both virtual and text books. The virtual side is taught by a Florida Certified Teacher. For students to use this option must be registered online by August 26, 2020 and paper work is due by September 4 for the first semester. For the second semester students must be registered online by January 18, 2021 and the paper work is due by January 29, 2021. Washington Virtual K12 will follow the Washington County School District calendar. Advantages of this option is that student will remain a Washington County School District student, all materials are provided by the district, including the lap top to be used by students. Noted disadvantages are there are registration deadlines and there is no meal option provided. If this option is chosen students are still eligible for a Standard Diploma. To enroll contact Beth Taylor at 850-638-6222.

A third option, Taylor said, was the Washington Virtual Franchise. In order for students to use this option they will have to provide a birth certificate, shot record and residency verification. The Washington Virtual Franchise is virtual learning only (no books). The virtual learning is done by a Florida Certified Teacher. For students to use this option must be registered online by August 26, 2020 and paper work is due by September 4 for the first semester. For the second semester students must be registered online by January 18, 2021 and the paper work is due by January 29, 2021. Washington Virtual Franchise will follow the Washington County School District calendar. Noted advantages are that the student will remain a Washington County School District student and there is a 28 day window to drop/add corse work. Noted disadvantages are that all instruction is provided online only, there are registration deadlines and there is not meal option provided. Students using the Washington Virtual Franchise option will be eligible for a Standard Diploma. To enroll in the Washing Virtual Franchise option contact Beth Arnold at 850-638-6222.

Students could also participate in the Innovative Learning Environment. Taylor said in order for students to use this option they must have enrollment at home zoned school but a separate section. The Innovative Learning Environment is an internet option with the option to use school based resources such as iREady, Ixl. Some classes may also have Zoom options. The Innovative Learning Environment is taught by Florida Certified Teachers. There are no registration deadlines. The Innovative Learning Environment will follow the Washington County School District calendar. Noted Advantages of the Innovative Learning Environment are students may re-enroll back at home zoned school during the semester, district teacher will maintain interactive communication with student and gamily as well as Virtual teacher, breakfast and lunch may be picked up at school. Noted disadvantages are students will be required to come to their home zoned school to take progress monitoring and state test (safety precaution will be taken to maintain minimal contact with others). Students using the Innovative Learning Environment will still be eligible to earn a Standard Diploma. To enroll in this option contact Beth Arnold at 850-638-6222.

Students could also participate in a homeschooling option. To use this option the student must be a Washington County Resident and be registered at the district office. With this option the parents choose the curriculum, Students use FLVS Flex to earn credits and may take state standardized testing at home zoned school. A Florida Certified Teacher is not required for this option. There are no registration deadlines for the Home School options. There is no set calendar annual evaluations are due each year based on enrollment date. Noted advantages are parent selects pace and courses, students may transfer to/from public school within semester. Noted disadvantages of this option is there is no one overseeing all state requirements and there is no meal option provided. Students who enroll in Home School are not eligible for a Standard Diploma. TO register with this option call Beth Arnold at 850-638-6222.

The sixth and final option is Florida Virtual Full Time. To use this option students must meet deadline request enrollment varies for each semester. This is an all virtual option. All classes with the Florida Virtual Full Time option are taught by a Florida Certified Teacher. The registration deadline is July 31, 2020 and is tentative and scheduled to change according to the website. The Florida Virtual Full Time calendar runs August 2020 through June 2021. Noted advantages of this option are that students are working in a Florida Public School with no walls and students have a 28 day window to drop/add courses. Noted disadvantages of this option are that not all students are accepted for enrollment, there are registration deadlines, students are not Washington County District School students and there is no meal option provided. Students enrolled in Floria Virtual Full Time are eligible for a Standard Diploma. To register as student visit FLVS.net.

Other questions that parents might have were also answered.

- Masks are not mandatory for students or teachers but may be worn if desired. (KMS is working on getting neck gaiters for all students in place of masks)

- There will be no temperature checks.

- Parents will not be allowed on campus during the school day.

- Parents must stay in cars when dropping children off. (Even on the first day of school).

-Social distancing for all student can not be guaranteed

There will be a Special Meeting of the Washington County School Board at 5 p.m. Monday, July 20 in the district boardroom to discuss the matter further.