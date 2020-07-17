CHIPLEY - As Covid-19 continues to surge around the United States, communities all of Florida continue to see spikes in numbers. Many communities begun implementing safety protocols again including the requirements of facemasks in public and the shutdown of various locations including bars, restaurants and community centers.

In an effort to keep the Residents of Washington County, informed, Washington County News is presenting the most current COVID information presented by the Department of Health at the time of publication.

CASE DATA FOR WASHINGTON

Total cases reported in the county to date : 225

total number of cases reported as residents: 220

Residents Not in Florida: 0

Non-Residents: 5

Deaths: 13

Hospitalizations due to Covid: 26

Demographics of Cases

Median Age of confirmed cases: 52

Gender:

Male: 104 (47%)

Female: 113 (51%)

Race:

Black: 57 (26%)

White: 112 (51%)

Other: 7 (3%)

Unknown/No Data: 44 (20%)

Hispanic: 2 (1%)

Not-Hispanic: 164 (75%)

Unknown/No Data: 54 (25%)