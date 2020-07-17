BONIFAY - As Covid-19 continues to surge around the United States, communities all of Florida continue to see spikes in numbers. Many communities begun implementing safety protocols again including the requirements of facemasks in public and the shutdown of various locations including bars, restaurants and community centers.

In an effort to keep the residents of Holmes County, informed, Holmes County Times is presenting the most current COVID information presented by the Department of Health at the time of publication.

CURRENT CASE DATA FOR HOLMES

Total Cases: 275

Residents: 269

Residents Not in Florida: 0

Non-Residents: 6

Deaths: 1

Hospitalizations* 8

Non-Residents: 0

Age Range: 1 to 93

Median Age: 38

Gender:

Male: 208 (77%)

Female: 61 (23%)

Race:

Black: 76 (28%)

White: 157 (58%)

Other: 14 (5%)

Unknown/No Data: 22 (8%)

Ethnicity:

Hispanic: 17 (6%)

Not-Hispanic: 204 (76%)

Unknown/No Data: 48 (18%)