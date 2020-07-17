CHIPLEY - It’s official, no election will be held on September 1 for the city of Chipley.

In an unique situation for many counties and municipalities, for the following two years city council members for wards one and four as well as the member-at-large will remain the same.

– City Council Member Ward No. 1 -Kevin Russell

– City Council Member Ward No. 4 -W. Brett Butler

Council Member-at-Large-Linda Cain

The City Council is composed of five members with one elected from each of the four wards and one member elected at large. The members of the Council are elected by citizens of the City and shall serve for terms of two years., Elections are usually held on the first Tuesday of August. Council members from wards 1, 4, and the member-at-large are elected during even years and Council members from wards 2 and 3 are elected during odd years.