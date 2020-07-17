For the 15th year, Alabama shoppers can enjoy a tax-free holiday weekend, from 12:01 p.m. Friday through midnight Sunday.

All state sales tax will be waived for school supplies, computers, and clothing. Local sales tax will be waived in participating communities.

Tax exempt items include a computer with a central processing unit and devices sold as a package, with a sales price of $750 or less, and other items commonly used by a student in a course of study using a computer.

Cell phones are not tax exempt.

School supplies range from binders and required textbooks to lunch boxes.

A variety of wearing apparel is tax-free this weekend, but jewelry, band instruments, protective gloves, ice skates, watches, and wigs are among the items that will be taxed.

For a complete list of tax-free items, visit https://revenue.alabama.gov