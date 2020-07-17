HOLMES COUNTY, Fla. — Investigators with the Holmes County Sheriff’s Office recently concluded the second round of an investigation into the sale of illegal narcotics that spanned several weeks and resulted in charges for 11 subjects. Arrested are:

• Leah Leavins - Sale of methamphetamine

• Jimmy Slay - Sale of methamphetamine and Possession of a firearm by a convicted felon

• Nicholas Hobbs – Sale of methamphetamine

• Thomas Whitehead - Sale of methamphetamine

• Christy Medrano – Sale of oxycodone Still at large are:

• Cameron Williams – VOP and Sale of methamphetamine

• Quindarius Lee - Sale of marijuana

• Dustin Brown – Sale of methamphetamine

• Shannon Griffin - Sale of methamphetamine

• Jeffery Garrett – Trafficking methamphetamine

• Keaghan Paul - Sale of methamphetamine