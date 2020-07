Terrebonne Parish public schools have canceled all extracurricular activities due to concerns about the onngoing coronavirus pandemic.

The notice from Terrebonne School District Officials was posted today to various schools' Facebook pages.

"Out of an abundance of caution, all extracurricular activities (Athletics, band, dance teams, cheerleaders, etc.) are canceled until further notice," the notice reads. "The cancellation will begin tomorrow, July 15, 2020."

