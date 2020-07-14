The July 14 meeting of the Centre City Council has been postponed due to some city employees testing positive for COVID-19.

City Hall telephones are being answered but regular staff are not present.

Several employees are now in the COVID-19 testing process.

The offices are closed to in-person visits.

On Monday afternoon, plans were to continue garbage collection on the regular schedule, unless directives were changed following receipt of virus testing results for employees.

Additional information will be released as available.