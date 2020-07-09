CHIPLEY- In the face of the upcoming general election on August 18, Washington County is prepping up for a political debate extravaganza.

The debates, which will be held on July 14 and July 28, from noon to 2 p.m. at Pattillo’s Restaurant on the Campus of Florida Panhandle Technical College will showcase a series of debates between 13 candidates vying for six political offices withing the county.

Moderating the event will be Tracy Andrews, President of the Chipley Kiwanis Club and Mayor of Chipley. The debates will feature an open forum, moderated by Andrews, which will allow candidates s to answer questions posed by the public.

Each 2-hour segment will feature three 30-minute forums between candidates in each of the six political races, and due to CDC regulations and Florida State recommendations of social distancing, there will not be a large live audience in attendance, however the forums will be taped and broadcast on social media.

Each candidate will be given one minute to introduce themselves at the beginning of their respective session, and then questions will be posed to each candidate in that race, alternating first to answer with each successive question, according to debate officials. Answers to each question will be limited to one minute. At the end of each session, each candidate will be given one minute to wrap up their presentation and express any final thoughts.

Tuesday, July 14, 2020 will feature the offices of Supervisor of Elections, featuring Carol Rudd, Chris Hyatt and Corey Odom; Superintendent of Schools, featuring Joe Taylor and Martha Compton; and Washington County Commission District 5, featuring Steve Joyner and Lynn Gothard.

Tuesday, July 28, 2020 will feature the offices of Washington County School Board District 2, featuring Lou Cleveland and Jerry Harrell; Washington County Commissioner District 1, featuring Alan Bush and Travis Hall; and Washington County Clerk of Court, featuring Lora Bell and Stephanie Blankenship.

For more information or to submit questions for the candidates, please contact Tracy Andrews, President of Chipley Kiwanis Club, at tlandrews1@gmail.com or call 850-326-9359.