BONIFAY: The Salvation Army of Nothern Panhandle of Florida announced they will be hosting a food giveaway today at Holmes County Agriculture Center from 11am to 1pm.

Food given away will include milk and snack and food boxes.

This is a drive-thru event. Salvation Army asks that visitors have your trunks open and and ready.

"No need to get out of your vehicle, social distancing and masking will be observed during the event," Salvation Army officials said.

The organization also said they are encouraging volunteers to come participate in the event. If you are in need of volunteer or community service hours, the organization asks that you do not forget your paperwork, so they may sign off for you.