The Carver Community Revitalization Committee will host another drive-thru census event at noon Saturday at 1054 Tuscaloosa Ave., at the corner of Tuscaloosa and Spring Street.

People will be on hand to assist local residents with completing their 2020 Census forms. Those workers will be masked and social distancing guidelines will be observed.

Walk-up service also will be offered; masks are required.

Those attending are asked to bring their driver’s licenses or state-issued identification cards.

Census numbers determine the representation Alabama receives in Congress, and the amount of federal funding that comes back to Gadsden and the surrounding area for various programs.

An accurate snapshot of the local population is needed to ensure the community is fairly represented and gets the funding it should.

Residents also will be able to register to vote at the event.

Two sororities — Alpha Kappa Alpha, Lambda Eta Omega chapter, and Sigma Gamma Rho — are partners for the event.