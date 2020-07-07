Since May 29, the intersection of Paul W. Bryant Drive and Queen City Avenue has been closed to accommodate the work.

Work on a $3.4 million project to improve sewer services in downtown Tuscaloosa is nearing its completion.

In January, the Tuscaloosa City Council voted unanimously to award the project to GFC Construction Inc., the lowest of five bidders for the Queen City Sewer Jumper–21st Avenue project.

It’s set to be complete by July 29. If not, liquidated damages of $2,000 per day will be deducted from the final payment until the work is finished.

This project is meant to alleviate sewage capacity concerns in an area that has become inundated with student-based apartments in recent years.

Almost 1,900 new bedrooms have been constructed within or approved for the blocks immediately west of Bryant-Denny Stadium as developers seized on zoning rules allowing developments in this area to extend higher and pack in more units.

This has put added on strain on three primary areas of the city’s sewer system that serves this part of town, pushing some areas to 85 percent capacity or more during peak periods.

To correct this, officials in early 2019 laid out a plan that would reduce the peak periods of use to about 50 percent capacity.

This plan calls for improving sewer lines at Paul W. Bryant Drive and Queen City Avenue, University Boulevard at Red Drew Avenue, and Pinehurst located just north of University Boulevard.

These upgrades would be tied and connected into upgrades the city constructed during prior projects to improve downtown Tuscaloosa and portions of Jack Warner Parkway.

In addition to installing a larger sewer pipe from the intersection of Paul W. Bryant Drive and Queen City Avenue to the intersection of Eighth Street and 21st Avenue, this work also will install sanitary sewer improvements along Queen City Avenue from Bryant Drive to Ninth Street and along Ninth Street between 21st and 20th avenues.

Reach Jason Morton at jason.morton@tuscaloosanews.com.