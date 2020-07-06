Apalachicola on Friday evening held a scaled-down version of its 16th annual Red, White and Blue Parade, led by Grand Marshall William Key.

Bicycles, wagons, golf carts, sneakers, and of course political candidates were all out as the parade mustered at Lafayette Park beginning around 6 p.m.

The Franklin County Health Department has made sure there were plenty of masks, and Franklin’s Promise Coalition provided streamers and decorations, with placards available for participants to display the name of their honored veteran.

The parade honored retired Air Force Sgt. William Key as the Parade Grand Marshall. During his enlistment, Key was stationed at Whiteman AFB in Missouri and New Ulm, Germany, where he served with security police. While in Germany, Key served as a member of the USAF’s 351st Strategic Air Command, and among his duties, he was responsible for the security of the Air Force’s nuclear weapons.

Upon returning to Apalachicola, Key worked in the seafood industry, at The St. Joe Company paper mill and with Franklin County Animal Control, retiring in 2018.

A community-minded person, Key prides himself on being a good Samaritan. He has been a long-time member of H’COLA, a local civic organization, and has assisted with building ramps for our senior citizens. He also works in his church, Friendship Missionary Baptist Church, where he serves as senior deacon and chair of the Deacons Board.

A few onlookers were on hand to grab candy and beads, as the procession will traveled Avenue D, proceeded down Water Street to Bay Avenue and then return back to Lafayette Park.

The parade was organized by Franklin’s Promise Coalition and the crew of the Conservation Corps of the Forgotten Coast.