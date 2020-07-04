Saturday

Jul 4, 2020 at 4:57 PM


Applicant: Juan Gomez Morales, Maricela Vite De La Cruz; 12/27/19 0470

Applicant: Glenn Hughes Jr, Deshinae Petetant; 12/27/19 0489

Applicant: Joby Polkey, Kurstan Cheramie; 12/27/19 0498

Applicant: Timothy Dufrene, Michelle Plaisance; 12/30/19 0479

Applicant: Dillon Fields, Ashley Lirette; 12/30/19 0480

Applicant: Keegan Finkenbiner, Ashley Rogers; 12/30/19 0505

Applicant: Caleb Dufren, Alexis Bryant; 12/30/19 0507

Applicant: Christopher Dupre, Toni White; 1/2/20 0477

Applicant: Sulli Cheramie, Shelby Trahan; 1/2/20 0482

Applicant: William WOmmack, Bethany Hendricks; 1/2/20 0488

Applicant: Cortrell Davis, Jessica Bordelon; 1/2/20 0504

Applicant: Derrah Melancon, Aroara Cremeans; 1/3/20 0493