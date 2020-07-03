According to the Panama City Police Department, a man and a woman were found dead from gunshot wounds at the Aztec Villa apartment complex in Building C.

PANAMA CITY — Two people were found dead in a possible murder suicide at a Panama City apartment complex Thursday evening.

According to the Panama City Police Department, a man and a woman were found dead from gunshot wounds at the Aztec Villa apartment complex in Building C.

Investigators said they believe the two were possibly involved in a domestic relationship based on initial evidence.

Police arrived at the scene after a resident called at 10:25 p.m. to report gunshots.

Residents at the scene said that they heard three gunshots, but investigators couldn’t confirm that to be true Thursday evening.

The investigation is ongoing and more details will be provided as they become available.