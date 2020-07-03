Dennis O’Dea of Destin says that instead of looking at new cases, we should be tracking hospitalizations and deaths to get a better grip on the COVID-19 situation.

The problem with us trying to understand the reality of COVID is that the information we get is based on NEW cases.

The problem with that is many of the people being tested as positive and count as a NEW case did not have any of the symptoms so they did not feel they had the virus.

The only real way to track the significance of the virus is to count the number of increases in hospitalizations and the number of deaths.

Dennis O’Dea, Destin