The Southern Christian Writers Conference will go virtual this year because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Southern Christian Writers Conference will go virtual this year because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Held in Tuscaloosa since its founding in 1991, the conference will be conducted via Facebook from July 24-25.

The conference, which offers writers of all experience levels an opportunity to learn more about their craft and the business side of writing, attracts around 200 guests annually. Now, since travel options are limited and large gatherings are discouraged, the conference coordinator Cheryl Wray hopes for an increased virtual turnout.

"We had to make the difficult decision to move the SCWC online, but it was necessary for the health and safety of our attendees," Wray said. "We hope that this will provide us with new opportunities for more writers to have this experience."

This year’s conference will feature Lauren Sisler, an Emmy award-winning ESPN reporter, as well as Deborah Coty, author of the "Too Blessed to be Stressed" book series, as keynote speakers. The conference will also offer 15 virtual workshops, panel discussions and pitching sessions.

Topics for this year’s workshops include fiction writing, podcasting, self publishing, social media, songwriting, working with an agent and writing for a Christian publisher. Participants will choose five workshops to attend live July 24-25 on Facebook, with all 15 workshops available for viewing after the conference is over.

Attendance at The Southern Christian Writers Conference attendance costs $50. For more information, visit www.southernchristianwriters.com or email Cheryl Wray at scwritersconference@gmail.com.