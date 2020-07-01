As coronavirus cases rise again in Louisiana, the number of infections among people under 30 has quadrupled while the death rate has remained relatively low, according to data from the Louisiana Department of Health.

But state leaders and health officials are concerned that the swift community spread of the virus over the past eight weeks could make its way to older, more vulnerable Louisianans.

Just last week, dozens of high school students in Terrebone tested positive for the virus after a recent trip, accounting for 40 of the parish's 47 new cases Friday, according to Parish President Gordy Dove.

"There were a lot of students who tested positive," Dove said. "A bunch of them caught it after traveling during spring break. You can have fun but have to be safe about it."

State health officials in early June identified a cluster of cases in Baton Rouge among college students gathering at bars near LSU.

The group is part of that growing trend of infections in the state, where people under 30 have accounted for about a third of the 32,000 COVID-19 cases reported since May 4.

During the first eight weeks of the coronavirus pandemic in Louisiana, people under 30 accounted for 2,815 COVID-19 cases. But in the weeks since May 4 that number has ballooned to 13,356, state health data show.

People under 30 account for 40% of Louisiana’s population, but they combined for just 12% of the cases reported in the first eight weeks of the virus’ outbreak in the state.

As the average age of Louisiana coronavirus patients has decreased, the state's number of deaths have remained relatively low, state health data show.

COVID-related deaths in Louisiana peaked in mid-April, when nearly 400 people a week were dying from the virus between April 6 and April 26. But as the virus' spread has taken off among younger populations, the state's death rate has remained low at 87 deaths per week since June 8, the lowest rate since the virus' early spread in March.

Increasing spread among young Louisianans concerns public health officials, not only because of the virus’ potential to kill victims of any age, but also because of the greater potential for younger people to spread it further and faster than others because they are more likely to suffer only mild symptoms or remain asymptomatic.

Younger people are largely at an advantage compared to older generations when it comes to coronavirus and make up a small fraction of deaths in the state. As of Monday, 14 of the 3,091 people killed by coronavirus in Louisiana were under 30 years old.

"It does still appear that people 80 and older are more at risk for severe infection and death," said Dr. Tina Stefanski, health director for the Acadiana region where COVID-19 patients needing hospitalizations reached April levels when the outbreak was still strong in the state.

"When we talk about this increase in hospitalizations, we’re seeing younger people hospitalized. That should be concerning for everyone," Stefanski said.

Dr. Joseph Kanter, the Louisiana Department of Health’s assistant state health officer and regional health director for the New Orleans area, explained that younger populations also pose a greater threat for reigniting the virus’ spread among other age groups because people under 30 are considerably more mobile, especially as businesses that rely on younger workers or target younger audiences reopen.

"We’re concerned about some of these young people getting quite sick. Likely not a lot, but certainly some of them," Kanter said. "And we’re also concerned about it in time spreading out beyond that age bracket. And sometimes these trends take time to play out."

"I wouldn’t expect to see cases in other age brackets surge immediately, but I do expect to see them increase over time because the virus will not be contained to just that age bracket."

The challenge then becomes getting young people, who were broadly spared the worst effects of the virus’ first wave in Louisiana during the spring, to recommit to taking the virus’ risks seriously and to double down on wearing masks, washing hands and social distancing.

"Now that we’ve been in this for three-plus months, it’s taxing. The isolation is taxing. People yearn for a sense of normalcy," Kanter said.

"But I hope people could pay attention to what’s happening in neighboring states," he said. "Houston, Arizona, Florida are really frightening examples right now, and this is a pivotal couple of weeks for us in Louisiana."

"If we don’t get our growing outbreak under control, we could easily end up where those states are, which is where we were a couple months ago," Kanter said.

Parents have a role to play in making sure the state’s younger residents understand the severity of the risk posed by careless behaviors, like sharing drinks and having big parties, Stefanski said, since they can set clear rules for young people still living at home.

"Knowing this is a respiratory virus, don’t eat or drink after people. Don’t share cigarettes. Don’t share vape devices," Stefanski said. "People congregate. They drink. And people often become a little bit more complacent in those situations. So parents should talk to their kids about good prevention practices and maintaining a small friends and family network."

"Don’t encourage these big parties and gatherings where people are in close quarters and are further spreading this virus," she said.

The quiet resurgence of the virus among older age groups, who are more likely to suffer its worst effects, is a lingering risk if younger people don’t take the growing spread of the virus among people in their age group seriously, Kanter said.

"There are real risks that might not be immediately apparent right now," he said. "For every young person that’s infected, there’s some percentage chance that they’re going to pass it on to somebody who’s going to pass it on to somebody who’s vulnerable."

– Courier and Daily Comet staff writer Dan Copp contributed to this story.