The Fort Myers student fought health issues since the age of 2, including cancer and an autoimmune disorder.

Carsyn Leigh Davis had many battles in her 17 years, but she never complained, was never fearful and always looked to help others.

Davis, of Fort Myers, fought health issues since the age of 2, including cancer and an autoimmune disorder. She went through years of treatment, and years of seeing doctors and specialists, her mother, Carole Brunton Davis, stated in a Facebook post.

Through all of that she also survived the death of her father when she was 10.

On Tuesday, Davis lost her final battle. She died at 1:06 p.m. from complications of COVID-19, two days after her 17th birthday.

"We are incredibly saddened by her passing at this young age, but are comforted that she is pain free," Brunton Davis said.

Even while fighting to breath as the virus affected her body, she stayed strong and never shed a tear.

Davis was a devout Christian who loved to volunteer and help others.

She was involved in Youth Church at First Assembly of God in Fort Myers and was part of the Angel Tree ministry where she bought and delivered gifts to underprivileged youth, Brunton Davis said.

Davis also was involved with Operation Christmas Child, a project of Samaritan's Purse, where she filled several shoe boxes a year.

"Though she never wanted anything for herself, she was always making or buying gifts for others," Brunton Davis said.

Davis was also very patriotic and organized Christmas card writing for Ten Thousand for the Troops. She would buy cards and hand them out at every gathering, event, and in the classroom and wrote dozens herself.

Davis loved bowling and was on the Cypress Lake High School team for three years and a member of the youth bowling league at Lightning Strikes.

She also followed her three older siblings by being a member of the Cypress Lake Vocal Department.

Cypress Lake High School Orchestra posted on its Facebook page the news of Davis' death, saying she was a vocal student.

"We are heartbroken for the loss of a young lady who brought so much light into the world," the posts reads.

Davis, understanding what it is like to have special needs, served as an aide to the special needs classroom and volunteered for Special Olympics and the Be A Buddy Program, Brunton Davis said.

In addition to school activities and her volunteering, Davis was an honor student and took online classes through Florida Virtual School.

During a Lee County School Board meeting on Tuesday, board member Melissa Giovanelli informed the members of Davis' death.

"And to let the family know that we are thinking of them and our hearts and prayers are with them," Giovanelli said.

Davis was also an avid photographer and loved to visit her grandparents on Sanibel Island where she would take pictures of sunsets.

"We will truly miss her, but look forward to seeing her in heaven," Brunton Davis said.

Davis' family has set up a Facebook page where people can post memories, messages and photos for them to remember her by.

The family will have a celebration of life for Davis at a later date.

Friends of the family have also created two GoFundMe accounts to assist with expenses.

To donate visit, Fighting with Carsyn or Celebrate the life of Carsyn Davis.

This story originally published to news-press.com, and was shared to other Florida newspapers in the USA TODAY Network - Florida.