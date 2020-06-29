HOLMES COUNTY – A DeFuniak Springs man was arrested Thursday, June 25, after a traffic stop conducted in the area of Peak Road and Highway 160.

A deputy with the Holmes County Sheriff’s Office made contact with the driver, 40-year-old Bradley G. Coone, who was observed extending his hand out the driver’s side window just prior to the stop.

A check with dispatch showed that Coone did not possess a valid driver’s license, and the vehicle’s tag actually belonged to a utility trailer.

While awaiting the arrival of a tow truck, the deputy walked to the location where Coone was observed extending his arm his window and located a bag containing methamphetamine.

Coone was arrested and charged with possession of methamphetamine and destroying/tampering with evidence. He was additionally cited for unlawful alteration of a tag, knowingly driving while license suspended, and attaching tag not assigned.