Governor Ron DeSantis will hold a press conference regarding COVID-19 at Lee Health on Friday, June 26th.

Florida once again has set a record for new COVID-19 cases Friday with a whopping 8,942 reported. That's a 62% increase over the previous record of 5,508 reported Wednesday.

The Sunshine State’s total now is 122,960. The number of reported deaths increased to 3,366.

The total number of people who have been hospitalized is 13,987, though the Department of Health notes that figure does not reflect the number of COVID-19 patients currently in hospitals.

Phase 1 reopening of the state began May 18, followed by more openings in Phase 2 which began June 5.

