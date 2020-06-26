A virtual automotive hiring fair with jobs paying as much as $27 an hour is now underway.

Through Sunday, job-seekers can apply through West Alabama Works’ Facebook page or at www.westalabamajobs.com.

Among the potential employers are Mercedes-Benz U.S. International, ARD Logistics, Lear Corp., Schnellecke Logistics, Brose Tuscaloosa, ZF Chassis Systems, MacLellan Integrated Services and Bolta US Inc.

"Unfortunately, many West Alabamians lost their job due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but our automotive industry is ramping up production to offer a variety of competitive careers," said Donny Jones, the chief operating officer of the Chamber of Commerce of West Alabama and executive director of West Alabama Works.

"The demand still exists, so this is a great industry to enter," he said.

After completing a Career Connect profile online, applicants will receive instructions to complete recorded video interviews via West Alabama Works’ virtual hiring software, VidCruiter.

Job-seekers must use the AUTO20 code to complete their online application.

Participating employers will review applications on Monday and schedule virtual interviews in the coming weeks.

The employers are hiring for a variety of positions, including entry-level production, skilled manufacturing and salaried management. Positions start at $11 an hour and range up to $27 an hour.

Positions available include seat assemblers, maintenance technicians, production operators, sequencers, forklift operators, quality control technicians and external maintenance managers.

For more information, visit West Alabama Works’ Facebook page or call 205 735-9675.