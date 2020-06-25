HOLMES COUNTY – Two Alabama residents were arrested following unrelated traffic stops over the weekend.

A deputy with the Holmes County Sheriff’s Office initiated a traffic stop on N. Highway 81 just south of Highway 2 on Saturday, June 20, making contact with the driver, 25-year-old Jonvonta Torain Toney of Huntsville, Alabama, who advised he did not have a valid driver’s license.

A check with dispatch confirmed Toney to be a convicted felon with an extensive criminal history.

During the course of the interaction, deputies observed a bag containing more than 50 Xanax pills that appeared to have been discarded through the window, as well as a loaded pistol that had been discarded into a nearby ditch. A search of Toney’s person resulted in deputies locating an oxycodone tablet.

Toney was arrested and charged with possession of barbiturates, tampering with evidence, possession of a weapon by a convicted felon, and driving while license suspended.

Shortly after midnight, June 21, another deputy initiated a traffic stop in the area of N. Highway 81 and Highway 160 in Westville, making contact with the driver and his passenger, 40-year-old Author Lee Harrison of Samson, Alabama.