HOLMES COUNTY – Three separate pursuits in as many days resulted in the arrest of two subjects, and a third subject is still wanted on felony warrants in Holmes County.

23-year-old John Jared Ryan Mixon is still at large after fleeing from a traffic stop on Joy Meadows Circle Monday, June 22. Mixon, who was wanted on a felony warrant for aggravated battery at the time of the attempted stop, is now facing additional charges for fleeing and eluding with disregard for public safety, driving while license suspended or revoked (knowingly), attaching tag not assigned, and no vehicle registration.

Anyone with any information on Mixon’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Holmes County Sheriff’s Office at 850-547-3681 (option 1).

Deputies with the Holmes County Sheriff’s Office also responded to a pursuit initiated by the Geneva County Sheriff’s Office on Sunday, June 21.

The pursuit quickly ended on Highway 2 West with HCSO, Samson Police Department, and officers with Alabama Game and Fish assisting. 68-year-old Ron Howell Benton was transported to the Holmes County Jail where he was later released to Geneva County.

On Saturday, June 20, deputies responded to a report of a stolen vehicle at the Westville Store. A deputy quickly located the stolen vehicle traveling south on Highway 179-A and attempted a traffic stop.

The driver, identified as 32-year-old Charlotte R. Larrivee, ignored the deputy’s emergency lights and sirens at first, continuing south on Highway 179-A, but eventually came to a stop.

Larrivee was arrested and is charged with grand theft (auto).