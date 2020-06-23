MEXICO BEACH — Mexico Beach City Council is poised to approve $2.2 million for debris hauling services along Salt Creek.

The scope of work includes removal and disposal of debris along designated streams. The removal includes 4,200 linear feet along the center line and about 1,500 feet upstream north of Highway U.S. 98 and Salt Creek Crossing. Some of the debris can be seen while commuting up the west end of U.S. 98.

RELATED: Couple married in hurricane rubble in Mexico Beach, special guests of governor

The creek runs through a property owned by St. Joe Company.

The city received funding through a Natural Resource Conservation Service which required a match of $750,000. Although the company was not involved in the grant process or had any ties to the project itself, St. Joe Company provided the match at the city’s request.

RELATED: One year after Hurricane Michael, Mexico Beach still standing

"If St. Joe did not come up with the match, the city did not have the match funds to do that project," City Administrator Mario Gisbert said.

At Tuesday's meeting, the council will vote to award the contract to KK Storm LLC/KeiserKain LLC Joint Venture. The vote comes nearly four months away from the two-year mark since Hurricane Michael. Officials said the permitting process goes through federal departments and takes time.

RELATED: GALLERY: Mexico Beach one year after Hurricane Michael

"The city has been working on it for quite some time," Gisbert said. "It's just a slow process."

At the meeting, the council will also discuss proposals designs for a new governmental complex.

Mexico Beach City Council will meet at 9 a.m. at City Hall, 201 Paradise Path. The meeting is also streamed live online on its YouTube channel.