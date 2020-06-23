Firefighters from the Florosa Fire Control District responded to a fully involved house fire early Tuesday morning.

About 2 a.m. firefighters were called to the residential home at 1556 U.S. Highway 98.

Florosa Deputy Fire Chief Brad Williams said that crews endured "pretty strenuous work," due to the amount of trees and wooded area around the home.

The house was abandoned, Williams said.

Crews extinguished the fire and were on scene until about 5:30 a.m. The cause of the fire is still unknown. Williams said it was a total loss.

Firefighters from Ocean City Wright Fire Control District, Hurlburt Field, Holly Navarre and the Mary Esther Fire Department were called to assist in battling the blaze.

Okaloosa County EMS and the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office was also on scene.