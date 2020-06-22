HOLMES COUNTY — Investigators with the Holmes County Sheriff’s Office recently concluded the first round of an investigation into the sale of illegal narcotics that spanned several weeks and resulted in charges for ten subjects.
Charged and in custody are:
Randy Holiday - Sale of meth
Jordan Butler (currently in custody of Walton County Jail) - Sale of imitation substance
Jerry Cone - Sale of meth
Ian Carmichael - Sale of a synthetic drug
Cathy Zorn - Sale of meth
Emily Moore - Sale of meth
Kelley Peak - Sale of meth
Ashley Serigne (currently in custody of Walton County Jail) - Sale of meth
Still at large are:
Cameron Williams - Sale of methamphetamine
Quindarius Lee - Sale of marijuana