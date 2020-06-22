Monday

Jun 22, 2020 at 10:07 AM


HOLMES COUNTY — Investigators with the Holmes County Sheriff’s Office recently concluded the first round of an investigation into the sale of illegal narcotics that spanned several weeks and resulted in charges for ten subjects.


Charged and in custody are:


Randy Holiday - Sale of meth


Jordan Butler (currently in custody of Walton County Jail) - Sale of imitation substance


Jerry Cone - Sale of meth


Ian Carmichael - Sale of a synthetic drug


Cathy Zorn - Sale of meth


Emily Moore - Sale of meth


Kelley Peak - Sale of meth


Ashley Serigne (currently in custody of Walton County Jail) - Sale of meth


Still at large are:


Cameron Williams - Sale of methamphetamine


Quindarius Lee - Sale of marijuana