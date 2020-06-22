HOLMES COUNTY — Investigators with the Holmes County Sheriff’s Office recently concluded the first round of an investigation into the sale of illegal narcotics that spanned several weeks and resulted in charges for ten subjects.

Charged and in custody are:

Randy Holiday - Sale of meth

Jordan Butler (currently in custody of Walton County Jail) - Sale of imitation substance

Jerry Cone - Sale of meth

Ian Carmichael - Sale of a synthetic drug

Cathy Zorn - Sale of meth

Emily Moore - Sale of meth

Kelley Peak - Sale of meth

Ashley Serigne (currently in custody of Walton County Jail) - Sale of meth

Still at large are:

Cameron Williams - Sale of methamphetamine

Quindarius Lee - Sale of marijuana