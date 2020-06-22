CHIPLEY - Fresh Start ’Anti-Drug’ Coalition will be holding a discussion forum on Saturday, June 27 from 10 am to noon to discuss ways to identify racial disparities in Washington Countuy and eliminate them.

The group said they are encouraging law enforcement, attorneys and probation officials to participate in this discussion to address practices and policies that contribute to racial disparity.

The event will be held at TJ Roulhac Enrichment & Activity Center, 651 Pecan Street, Chipley.

The event will also be held on the Zoom meeting app. Participants can join by logging using Zoom meeting ID 4119707917 and password GASPHY.

For additional information on the event, contact Debra McGhee at 850-260-9795 or Juanita Stewart-Finney 850-381-8173.