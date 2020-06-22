CHIPLEY - On June 18, 2020 at approximately 3:05pm, the Chipley Police Department responded to a traffic crash involving a bicyclist vs. a motor vehicle. The crash occurred on Glenwood Avenue at the intersection of 5th Street.

Officers arrived within seconds of the crash occurring to discover a 15 year old male juvenile, who had been riding a bicycle, lying on the ground with injuries. The juvenile was transported to the emergency room where he was subsequently sent directly to a Pensacola Hospital for treatment of injuries sustained from the crash. The juvenile has since been released from the hospital and has returned home.

Officers began a traffic crash investigation and interviewing witnesses related to the crash. The events regarding the crash are as follows: A White Toyota Tacoma driven was traveling West on Glenwood Avenue from Hwy 77 approaching the intersection of 5th Street. The bicyclist was traveling North on 5th Street approaching the intersection of Glenwood Avenue. The bicyclist failed to stop for the stop sign on 5th Street at the intersection of Glenwood Avenue and struck the White Toyota as it passed through the intersection. Speed was not determined to be a factor in this crash.