Any restaurant or bar owner found in violation of the governor’s orders faced a second degree misdemeanor punishable by up to 60 days in jail and a $500 fine. But no fines were levied and no enforcement action was taken in those 335 cases discovered by the USA TODAY FLORIDA NETWORK.

Since the beginning of Florida's Phase 1 reopening May 4, hundreds of restaurants may have flaunted social distancing regulations and bars, pubs and nightclubs illegally served alcohol in defiance of the executive orders signed by Gov. Ron DeSantis.

In the first week alone, based on public records requested by the USA TODAY NETWORK - Florida, members of the public lodged 111 complaints against restaurants and bars not following the rules of the Safe. Smart. Step-by-Step plan.

Florida residents filed an additional 224 complaints from May 11 through May 26 with the Department of Business and Professional Regulation (DBPR) as Florida's reopening expanded to include Palm Beach, Broward and Miami-Dade counties.

"At this time, inspectors have worked with license holders to educate them on the executive orders and bring them into compliance and no fines or administrative cases have been filed at this time," DBPR spokeswoman Karen Smith said.

Asked for interviews with DBPR Secretary Halsey Beshears, Smith said he was unavailable for comment.

Apparently, that laissez-faire approach stops this week. At a news conference Saturday, when the state posted a record-breaking 4,049 new confirmed cases after a week-long streak of record-breaking numbers, DeSantis said DBPR would begin cracking down on restaurants and bars that violate the rules.

"We really want to send a message of doubling down on what we've been preaching ... since the start of Phase 1," DeSantis said. "You do hear reports about people just jam-packed in some of these places (and) that is not what we are wanting to do. DBPR is going to be enforcing that."

He noted that many of those places are where young adults congregate, observing that the rate of infection is growing among young adults in their 20s and 30s.

"When those very reasonable guidelines are disobeyed, it ends up defeating the purpose of what we are trying to accomplish," he said.

Even as many restaurants take the virus seriously – requiring mask and reporting positive cases on social media – a rash of outbreaks among customers and employees has forced some bars and restaurants across the state to shut down again as Florida heads into what was supposed to be a more robust Phase 2 that began June 5.

"At the local level everybody is doing what they can, but DBPR – based on their own statements – has said they’re not doing much of anything to enforce this," said state Rep. Evan Jenne, D-Hollywood and the ranking Democrat on the House Commerce Committee. "They need to step in to fill the void in leadership."

Neither the Department of Health nor DBPR track restaurant and bar closings due to the coronavirus. The state doesn’t require restaurants and bars to test their workers before they can report to work or notify customers of positive cases.

The state has seen a two-week surge in the daily numbers of people testing positive for the coronavirus that causes COVID-19. This past week, Florida added 24,000 new cases of coronavirus to its toll, nearly hitting 94,000 on Saturday.

More troubling, the infection rate has been 12, 13 and 14%.

"They definitely go hand in hand," Jenne said of the lax adherence to social distancing and the latest spike in coronavirus cases.

The first part of Phase 1 reopening allowed restaurants to open at 25% capacity, and have outside dining as long as tables were six feet apart and parties of no larger than 10 people were served. Any bar, nightclub or pub that got more than 50% of gross revenue from alcohol sales were not permitted to open.

Most of the first batch of complaints that first week were from people who saw bars open and doing brisk business a month before the state said they could.

Bars all across Florida — Clearwater, Fort Lauderdale, Panama City Beach, Pompano Beach, Ocala, Jacksonville, Sanford, St. Petersburg, Tampa and Winter Garden — were reportedly serving alcohol despite the ban.

A biker bar in Graceville was open until 5 p.m., one complainant said, and "patrons parked on (the) back side to avoid detection."

Likewise, a tiki bar in Fleming Island was "operating as a bar selling alcohol with seating at bar. Hidden from the street view by marina," the complainant said.

One Naples bar rented space to food trucks as a way to get around the prohibition on bars, the complainant said, "but they do not own any of them so they are ONLY a bar and therefore cannot be open under Phase I."

One complaint came from the city attorney for West Melbourne, who said his police department didn’t have the resources to handle the matter after getting complaints from local residents that a long-established sports bar that didn't serve food had reopened.

"According to complainants, it was business as usual, being operated as a bar with no social distancing and far more alcoholic beverage sales than food sales," the attorney said.

Many complaints noted that bars and clubs were even advertising on social media that they were reopen for business.

Breweries and wine bars, which weren’t supposed to serve alcohol, either, were also problematic, using minimal food service to carve a loophole out of the executive order.

A wine bar in Clearwater claimed to be a restaurant "because they are giving away 'snacks' and selling food from a neighboring business," one complainant said. "They do not have a food license or inspection."

A brewery in Clermont was open and selling alcohol, "using the interior restaurant as if they are the same business."

Complainants also reported restaurants allowing people to sit at the bar areas and drink — in glaring violation of the governor’s original order.

At a steak and seafood restaurant in Naples, a caller said the 50-60 seat bar was full one evening. "No masks or gloves by patrons or staff. No social distancing. They also have live music and dancing."

The next executive order on May 11 expanded Phase 1 to include Palm Beach County, and allowed barbershops, hair salons and nail salons to reopen at 25% building occupancy with social distancing measures in place.

The full opening of Phase 1 on May 18 allowed Miami-Dade and Broward counties to reopen as well, and permitted restaurants to expand to 50% seating, continue to allow outdoor seating with social distancing, and keep the bar counters shut down.

And still the complaints flowed, with an increasing focus on fast-food joints, where workers were not following social distancing and other best practices.

Even with 50% capacity allowed, a popular seafood bar and grill in Lantana was three deep at the bar. The owners reportedly said they'd rather be fined than lose all the money they were making.

A place on Little Torch Key likewise had a full bar and waitstaff without masks. "It was like before the virus," the complainant said.

These were mandatory measures issued by DBPR. Other mandatory measures include keeping parties six feet apart with no more than 10 people, not permitting patrons to congregate in bar areas or waiting areas, frequent washing, rinsing and sanitizing food contact surfaces, dishware, etc. and disinfecting surfaces repeatedly touched by employees or patrons such as door knobs, equipment handles, and checkout counters.

Also, restaurants are supposed to immediately send home employees who show up to work with symptoms or get sick during work.

From May 11 forward, complaints still came in about bars and nightclubs violating the law by staying open and serving drinks. But more and more complaints were filed about the lack of social distancing, restaurants filling every table and booth, following proper hygiene and cleaning precautions, and servers not wearing masks.

"Inadequate cleaning of table tops not removing condiments while cleaning away debris from previous customers," one person said about a bar and grill in Orlando. "Re: using dirty cleaning rags. Men’s bathroom had no soap. Brought to the attention of three employees including the manager.

"Serving drinks with open straws not sealed. The staff was wearing no PPE no gloves no masks when presenting food servers were handling glasses to patrons with their hands at the lip of the glasses ungloved."

Hundreds of people were at a Jupiter restaurant and no one was wearing masks, one person reported on May 11. "There were 100s of people here Friday, Saturday and Sunday, no masks on either employees or patrons and no social distancing. The restaurant and outside area were crammed with people."

One Tampa restaurant, a patron said, did not follow any of the requirements: "No tables were removed and tables were not 6 ft apart. People sitting at bar and at high tops in bar. There was a guy going around making balloon hats, no paper menus… The ONLY thing they seemed to do is have hand sanitizer at the entrance."

With the state entering Phase 2, bars, pubs and nightclubs can open at 50% capacity, and restaurants can expand to 75% occupancy. Also with Phase 2, the COVID complaint portal has been shut down and DBPR has switched back to its standard online complaint form.

"The agency has returned to the standard online form for receiving complaints regarding DBPR licensed businesses or individuals," she said.

DeSantis has made it clear he will not go back to Phase 1, but said he won't preempt local governments from imposing mandatory mask requirements and other measures to protect the public.

Said Jenne: "People are getting mixed messages from their leaders, and lack information, so they are making their own decisions based on their situation."

Contact Jeff Schweers at jschweers@gannett.com and follow him on Twitter @jeffschweers.