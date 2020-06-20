This content is being provided for free as a public service to our readers during the coronavirus outbreak. Please support local journalism by subscribing to the Northwest Florida Daily News.
The number of cases each day in Florida continues to rise, breaking the daily record with 4,049 cases in a 24 hour period, according to the Saturday report from Florida Department of Health.
Locally, Okaloosa reported seven more cases and Santa Rosa County with 12 more cases. Bay County also reported 13 more cases of coronavirus, according to the report.
STATEWIDE
Total cases: 93,797, an increase of 4,049 over Friday
Deaths: 3,144, an increase of 40 over Friday
Hospitalized: 12,939, an increase of 165 over Friday
BY THE NUMBERS
Total COVID-19 cases as of 10 a.m., Saturday, June 20
Okaloosa: 398, increase of seven over Friday
Santa Rosa: 342, increase of 12 over Friday
Walton: 174, increase of nine over Friday
Bay: 188, increase of 13 since Friday
Washington: 96, no change
Holmes: 47, increase of two over Friday
Gulf: 11 no increase since Thursday
Franklin: 2, no increase since Thursday
Deaths
Santa Rosa: 9, no change
Okaloosa: 6, no change
Walton: 9, no change
Bay: 4, no change
Holmes: 0, no change
Washington: 11
Gulf: 0, no change
Franklin: 0, no change
CITY BY CITY CASES
Santa Rosa County
Milton: 189, increase of four
Navarre: 56, increase of one
Gulf Breeze: 46, increase of five
Pace: 24, increase of one
Jay: 4, no change
Pensacola Beach: 2, change of one
Missing Santa Rosa: 16, one more
Okaloosa County
Fort Walton Beach: 162, increase of four
Destin: 52, increase of two
Crestview: 62, increase of three
Niceville: 41, no change
Shalimar: 20, no change
Mary Esther: 25, no change
Laurel Hill: 4, no change
Eglin Air Force Base: 5, no change
Baker: 2, no change
Holt: 3, increase of one
Valparaiso: 2, decrease of one
Missing Okaloosa: 12, one less
Walton County
DeFuniak Springs: 93, increase of three
Santa Rosa Beach: 28, decrease of four
Freeport: 11, one more
Miramar Beach: 5, no change
Paxton: 1, no change
Ponce de Leon: 2, one more
Point Washington: 1, no change
Westville: 1, no change
Out of State: 22
Missing: 7
Bay County
Panama City: 119, increase of 10
Panama City Beach: 25, no change
Lynn Haven: 19, increase of one
Youngstown: 4, no change
Southport: 3, no change
Callaway: 3, no change
Fountain: 2, no change
Tyndall Air Force Base: 1, no change
Parker: 1, no change
Missing: 1