The number of cases each day in Florida continues to rise, breaking the daily record with 4,049 cases in a 24 hour period, according to the Saturday report from Florida Department of Health.

Locally, Okaloosa reported seven more cases and Santa Rosa County with 12 more cases. Bay County also reported 13 more cases of coronavirus, according to the report.

STATEWIDE

Total cases: 93,797, an increase of 4,049 over Friday

Deaths: 3,144, an increase of 40 over Friday

Hospitalized: 12,939, an increase of 165 over Friday

BY THE NUMBERS

Total COVID-19 cases as of 10 a.m., Saturday, June 20

Okaloosa: 398, increase of seven over Friday

Santa Rosa: 342, increase of 12 over Friday

Walton: 174, increase of nine over Friday

Bay: 188, increase of 13 since Friday

Washington: 96, no change

Holmes: 47, increase of two over Friday

Gulf: 11 no increase since Thursday

Franklin: 2, no increase since Thursday

Deaths

Santa Rosa: 9, no change

Okaloosa: 6, no change

Walton: 9, no change

Bay: 4, no change

Holmes: 0, no change

Washington: 11

Gulf: 0, no change

Franklin: 0, no change

CITY BY CITY CASES

Santa Rosa County

Milton: 189, increase of four

Navarre: 56, increase of one

Gulf Breeze: 46, increase of five

Pace: 24, increase of one

Jay: 4, no change

Pensacola Beach: 2, change of one

Missing Santa Rosa: 16, one more

Okaloosa County

Fort Walton Beach: 162, increase of four

Destin: 52, increase of two

Crestview: 62, increase of three

Niceville: 41, no change

Shalimar: 20, no change

Mary Esther: 25, no change

Laurel Hill: 4, no change

Eglin Air Force Base: 5, no change

Baker: 2, no change

Holt: 3, increase of one

Valparaiso: 2, decrease of one

Missing Okaloosa: 12, one less

Walton County

DeFuniak Springs: 93, increase of three

Santa Rosa Beach: 28, decrease of four

Freeport: 11, one more

Miramar Beach: 5, no change

Paxton: 1, no change

Ponce de Leon: 2, one more

Point Washington: 1, no change

Westville: 1, no change

Out of State: 22

Missing: 7

Bay County

Panama City: 119, increase of 10

Panama City Beach: 25, no change

Lynn Haven: 19, increase of one

Youngstown: 4, no change

Southport: 3, no change

Callaway: 3, no change

Fountain: 2, no change

Tyndall Air Force Base: 1, no change

Parker: 1, no change

Missing: 1