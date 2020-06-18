CHIPLEY - Washington County Board of County Commissioners have declared October 8 will be declared "Law Enforcement and First Responders Day" to honor the men and women who put themselves at risk to serve the community.

Commissioner Tray Hawkins said the day was picked due to a reference to a "10-8" code the law enforcement use. Hawksins said the county wanted to create a day to honor the county’s law enforcement after the recent negativity of law enforcement nationwide.

"Right now we are going through something in our nation that we never dreamed we’d see where we loose respect for our men and women in uniform," Hawkins said. "That’s not gonna happen on our watch in Washington County."

Hawkins said the service of the law enforcement and first responders was respected and more than anything they could ever expect in the county. He said these men and women are the ones who leave their families when emergencies occur, including hurricanes and other disasters, to help others and they never are really show the appreciation they deserve.

"We appreciate everything you do," Hawkins said.

[file photo]