HOLMES AND WASHINGTON COUNTIES — Florida gas prices exceeded $2 a gallon last week, for the first time since March. The state average is now $2.02 per gallon, yet remains 51 cents per gallon less than this time last year.

In Holmes and Washington Counties, prices also saw an upward spiral as prices hit $1.97 in most stations with few stations hitting $2.05 per gallon.

"The recent upward momentum in pump prices is beginning to stall amid renewed concerns regarding the coronavirus," said Mark Jenkins, spokesman, AAA - The Auto Club Group. "Market-watchers are beginning to worry that elevated cases of Covid-19 in Florida and some other states could result in another drop in gasoline demand. For now, gas prices should hold steady this week with the possibility of a slight decline."

The price of U.S. crude oil declined 8 percent last week. Friday's closing price of $36.26 per barrel is $3.29 per barrel less than the week before.

Gas prices one year ago in the are showed gas at $2.52 per gallon. As prices begin to climb, they still have not reached the record high of $4.08 per gallon as in July of 2008.

Regional Prices

Most expensive metro markets – West Palm Beach-Boca Raton ($2.12), Gainesville ($2.07), Ocala ($2.04)

Least expensive metro markets – Pensacola ($1.97), Crestview-Fort Walton Beach ($1.99), Fort Myers-Cape Coral ($1.99)