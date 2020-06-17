TALLAHASSEE — Ongoing concerns about the coronavirus pandemic prompted the nonprofit Veterans Florida to go virtual with its annual jobs and entrepreneurship exposition.

Originally scheduled as an in-person event slated for last month in Tampa, Veterans Florida has moved the exposition online to its YouTube channel at https://bit.ly/2CcRVVA. The Veterans Florida Virtual Expo, designed to keep veterans in Florida and bring veterans from elsewhere into the state, will be live online from noon until 4 p.m. Eastern time on Thursday.

Online registration is available at https://veteransfloridaexpo.org/register-now/.The exposition is free for veterans, those retiring and separating from the active-duty military, members of the Guard and Reserves, and their families.

The virtual event will feature two keynote speakers: retired Army 1st Sgt. Matt Eversmann, a hero of the 1993 incident in Mogadishu, Somalia, later immortalized in the move "Black Hawk Down," and Air Force veteran Charlynda Scales, who founded Mutt’s Sauce, LLC, which produces multi-purpose specialty food sauces, while still on active duty.

"We are going to talk about lessons learned on the battlefield and how they apply to our business world, and most importantly, we just want to celebrate veterans in Florida business," Eversmann said in a video previewing the Virtual Expo.

Participants will have an opportunity to submit their resumes online during the event. Among the participating employers are two area companies, MAG Aerospace in Fort Walton Beach and VT Mobile Aerospace Engineering in Pensacola. Other employers slated to participate in the Virtual Expo are the Florida Highway Patrol, Lockheed Martin, Knight’s Armament, property damage restoration services company VetCor Services, and defense contractor Quiet Professionals.

The Virtual Expo also will include panels of experts on entrepreneurship and a "pitch competition," allowing entrepreneurs to pitch business ideas.