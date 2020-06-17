VERNON -The City of Vernon is planning a community clean-up to spruce up the look of the city and attract summer business.

On Thursday, July 2 extending through Sunday, July 12, the city will supply dumpsters for citizens to discard unwanted items to help beautify the city.

The clean up event will take place at the following locations:

– City Hall Parking Lot

– Sportsplex Parking Lot

– Shady Grove Park

The folllowing items are not accepted: Flammables, Hazardous Materials, Chemicals of any kind, Paint, Refrigerators, Freezers, Washing Machines, Dish Washers, Stoves, Dryers, Lawn Mowers, Batteries, Nothing with Freon, No Tires/Rims

According to the city the service is not available for commercial use will be available for city residents only.

“We appreciate your participation in our continuing effort too make our City more attractive,” city officials said. “Please take advantage of our Spring Clean-Up days so that together we can make a difference in our City's appearance.”

For more information contact Vernon City Clerk Tracy Walker at 850-535-2444.