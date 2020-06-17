A 33-year-old Schriever man was arrested on multiple drug and weapons charges Tuesday night during a traffic stop in Labadieville, authorities said.

The Assumption Parish Sheriff’s Office charged Dewayne Joseph Brouillette, of Bull Run Road, with possession with intent to distribute marijuana, methamphetamine, heroin, cocaine, Adderall and drug paraphernalia, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession of weapons in the presence of drugs and a parole violation.

As part of an ongoing investigation, narcotics agents executed an arrest warrant on Brouillette, authorities said. After the agents arrived, a vehicle left the location and authorities identified Brouillette as a passenger.

Following a traffic stop, deputies smelled marijuana coming from the vehicle and conducted a search, the Sheriff’s Office said. The search turned up quantities of illegal drugs, cash and a firearm.

The suspect was arrested and booked into the Assumption Parish jail, where he’s being held on a $35,000 bond.