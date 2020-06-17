Louisiana's economic recovery could drag into 2022, with Houma-Thibodaux and Acadiana experiencing a slower recovery than the rest of the state, according to a recent study.

"The baseline projections, and even the most optimistic projections, are highly unfavorable at this time," wrote Gary Wagner, economics professor at University of Louisiana at Lafayette's B.I. Moody III College of Business Administration. "Much like the national economy, Louisiana is projected to experience a recession more severe than the economic impacts of Hurricane Katrina and the Great Recession."

Wagner's report includes quarterly projections for recovery of an economy ravaged by the coronavirus and an anemic oil and gas industry. The projections include a baseline scenario, an optimistic scenario, a pessimistic scenario and an estimate if the pandemic had not happened.

The forecast looks at several factors: employment, oil prices, unemployment rate, and gross domestic product (GDP), among others.

The report for the second quarter of 2020, which is April, May and June, says the state's recovery could drag on until 2022 and the Acadiana and Houma-Thibodeaux region were hit harder than other areas.

For Louisiana, the economic recovery is expected to be uneven and to vary by geography.

Troy Wayman, president and CEO of the regional economic development group One Acadiana, said ensuring that jobs come back to the region is at the center of recovery efforts.

"The core of all of our efforts is the creation and preservation of jobs," Wayman said. "Jobs are what's going to get our economy back on track."

Since Gov. John Bel Edwards issued his stay-home order on March 22, more than 600,000 workers have filed initial claims for unemployment benefits. Because expanded unemployment allowed people who had work hours cut to receive benefits, it's unclear how many of those claims represent actual joblessness.

According to Wagner's forecast, the state's unemployment rate for the second quarter could exceed 18%. The previous high was 13.1% in 1986.

Wagner estimates the Lafayette metro area will have about 159,200 jobs in the second quarter of 2020, or about 43,800 fewer than it did in the first quarter. The decrease of 21.6% is the greatest loss of all Louisiana's metro areas. Houma-Thibodaux is second with a 17.9% decrease.

The Lafayette area is in the middle of the pack when it comes to estimated job recovery. Baton Rouge, New Orleans and Shreveport — some of the state's other urban areas — are expected to have a faster recovery. By the third quarter of 2021, Baton Rouge could gain 22,600 jobs (growth of 6.4%), New Orleans could gain 44,300 (8.9%) and Shreveport-Bossier could gain 5,000 (3.2%), according to Wagner's estimates.

Other parts of the state could see job loss continue. Houma-Thibodaux could lose an estimated 3,200 in the same time period, a loss of 4.5%.

Louisiana's GDP expected to continue sliding, with slower recovery

Under UL's baseline scenario, Wagner estimates that Louisiana's GDP - or value of all goods and services produced - could fall more than 20% in the second quarter. While the projected decline is not as steep as the 32.2% decline forecast at the national level, the state's recovery is expected to be slower.

"Under the baseline scenario, Louisiana’s GDP is projected to grow at a much slower pace than the nation, remaining below pre COVID-19 levels until at least 2022," Wagner wrote.

The forecast does not include information on GDP for metropolitan areas, and the U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis only has data through 2018. But the bureau's data shows that, while Louisiana's metro areas have had GDP growth in recent years, Lafayette and Houma are still bouncing back from sharp declines earlier in the decade.

From 2016 to 2018, all nine of Louisiana's metro areas saw GDP growth, with the average increase about 12%. But for Acadiana and Houma-Thibodaux, the increases represent making up lost ground.

Lafayette's GDP is still about 6.6% below its mark in 2014, and Houma is nearly 14% down from that year, about the time the oil and gas industry collapsed.

In 2020, the oil and gas industry faces another historic crisis, and, as of 2018, Lafayette and Houma are two of three Louisiana metro areas that get more than 5% of their total GDP from mining activities that include oil and gas.

In 2018, nearly 10% of Lafayette's GDP came from mining. About 12% of Houma-Thibodeaux's GDP was from mining. Shreveport got nearly 17% of its GDP from mining.

Earlier in 2020, oil prices dipped into the negatives as producers had virtually no market to sell their oil in due to a historic surplus and little demand. The situation has improved somewhat, and prices per barrel topped $37 on Tuesday.

UL's forecast shows prices improving across all scenarios, but at varying speeds. The baseline shows prices per barrel reaching $43.50 by the end of 2021, while the optimistic scenario shows it reaching $60.16 over the same time period. The pessimistic scenario estimates $31.55.

The pre-COVID forecast would have the price at $52.17 for the current quarter and shows it rising to $53.50 by the end of 2021.