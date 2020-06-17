CHIPLEY - It hasn’t happened in two decades, but on June 5, at 12:01 p.m. it became official and history was once again made when current Washington County Sheriff Kevin Crews was confirmed to be running unopposed for the role.

Crews, who had been waiting with baited breath to find out, said he was humbled and overjoyed by the citizen's support and faith in him.

"It is very honoring" Crews said. "I just have to thank everyone for believing in me for leading this county from a public safety standpoint."

Giving credit where it’s due, Crews said he couldn’t have done the job without the men and women of the WCSO, whom he said deserves a tremendous amount of credit for the work they do everyday out in the field.

Having a background in narcotics investigation, He said his goal when he first took office was to work to crack down on the narcotics problem in the county, a goal he said he and the county had made great strides toward.

"We continue to work tirelessly on it," he said. "We will never completely rid the county of it. If anybody ever tells you they don’t have drugs in their jurisdiction then they either don’t know or they aren’t being truthful."

He said much of the calls the WCSO gets are for narcotics problems. He said as long as he is sheriff, he will continue to tackle the drug problem aggressively and consistently.

Since taking office, Crews said the theft rate has decreased in the county.

Crews said he is also doing things that will engage the WCSO in the community. Crews also brought back the school’s D.A.R.E program, a program for fifth graders to learn the dangers of drugs, to the county and re-implemented school resource officers at each school to increase safety. Every December the WCSO also holds a toy drive for the community, as well as assisting with food delivery with the Council On Aging. He also said he holds a free camp for children every summer to allow them to learn defensive tactics.

"I want to continue to be engaged in the community." he said. Crews said that his one hope is that he can continue to serve the community for many more years.

Crews is a graduate of Chipola State College Police Academy and Chief Executive Seminar, Class 32. He served with the Chipley Police Department from 1991-2016. He has been Police Officer of the Year, and has served as president of Crime Stoppers, Criminal Justice Advisory Board for the Florida Panhandle Technical College and 14th Circuit Medical Examiner's Selection Board.