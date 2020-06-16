BONIFAY- Every year the Holmes County High School (Class of 64) honors a senior student that has displayed good character throughout their tenure at the Holmes County High School. Someone that intends to join the United States Military or attend a college after graduation. We would like to congratulate Bryce Etheridge for receiving this year’s 2020 Joel C. Mayo Service Award.

Bryce has been an outstanding four-year student at Holmes County High School. He graduates this year Summa Cum Laude at the top of his class. Bryce has been actively involved in many activities during his time at HCHS. He has served as President of the Future Business Leaders of America and the Fellowship of Christian Athletes. He is a four-year athlete playing football for the Blue Devils and this year was awarded the Scholar Athlete Award and the Pride of the Blue Devils Award.

He has also been involved in theatre and chorus since 6th grade. Acting and singing in numerous plays in middle and high school, he has recently ventured into community theatre in his spare time. He was awarded Best Supporting Actor in a Male Role at the Florida Theatre Conference in November. Bryce has participated in state and national competitions with the show choir at Beta conventions during the last 4 years. This year, the Show Choir won 1st place in state competition and will compete at the national level via video this summer.

In addition to his activities, Bryce has been a conscientious student and has been dual enrolled at Chipola College for 2 years. This year he placed 1st in the Chipola Language and Literature Festival in the division of Oral Interpretation. After graduation, he plans to attend Chipola for his Associate of Arts degree and transfer to Florida State University to complete his education.