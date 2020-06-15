CHIPLEY - Washington County Drug Task Force, comprised of investigators of the Chipley Police Department and Washington County Sheriff’s Office, conducted a round-up of local drug dealers. Investigators with the Drug Task Force, worked narcotics related investigations over the past several months that lead to the arrest of the individuals for the sale of illegal narcotics consisting of Methamphetamine, MDMA, Cocaine, and prescription pills.
Jared L. Jones, 23, of Chipley – Sale of Methamphetamine
Willie L. Sharpe, 58, of Chipley – Sale of Cocaine / Sale of Methamphetamine
Marcus K. Fournier, 21of Bonifay – Sale of Methamphetamine
Nadine R. Nadery, 38, of Cottondale – Sale of Methamphetamine / Sale of Prescription Drugs
Sebastian L. Dilsaver, 27, of Chipley – Sale of Methamphetamine
Jesse J. Cormier, 43, of Chipley – Sale of Methamphetamine
Daniel Morris, 23, of Chipley – Sale of Prescription Drugs / Sale of Marijuana
Jason A. Thomas, 21, of Chipley – Sale of Methamphetamine
Still At Large:
Charles A. Walker – Sale of Methamphetamine
Justin D. Lester – Sale of MDMA