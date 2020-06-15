Monday

Jun 15, 2020 at 3:44 PM


CHIPLEY - Washington County Drug Task Force, comprised of investigators of the Chipley Police Department and Washington County Sheriff’s Office, conducted a round-up of local drug dealers. Investigators with the Drug Task Force, worked narcotics related investigations over the past several months that lead to the arrest of the individuals for the sale of illegal narcotics consisting of Methamphetamine, MDMA, Cocaine, and prescription pills.


Jared L. Jones, 23, of Chipley – Sale of Methamphetamine


Willie L. Sharpe, 58, of Chipley – Sale of Cocaine / Sale of Methamphetamine


Marcus K. Fournier, 21of Bonifay – Sale of Methamphetamine


Nadine R. Nadery, 38, of Cottondale – Sale of Methamphetamine / Sale of Prescription Drugs


Sebastian L. Dilsaver, 27, of Chipley – Sale of Methamphetamine


Jesse J. Cormier, 43, of Chipley – Sale of Methamphetamine


Daniel Morris, 23, of Chipley – Sale of Prescription Drugs / Sale of Marijuana


Jason A. Thomas, 21, of Chipley – Sale of Methamphetamine


Still At Large:


Charles A. Walker – Sale of Methamphetamine


Justin D. Lester – Sale of MDMA