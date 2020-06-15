Dear Editor,

As a God-fearing, gun packing, loyal wife, and mom of four- I have something I'd like to say.

The last few months have tested all of our faiths to the very core. We have been taught countless lessons of patience and humility, while in our homes, quarantined. Each day I am reminded of my love for my family and our core values as Christians and as Americans. If we turn on the TV 'Fox' is filled with story after Story of bad news this and bad news that!

But recently I was happy to see the Lord's silver lining in the storm clouds! Did y'all see the story about how NASCAR banned the use of Confederate flags!? At first, that got me stewed! But then I started thinking what does this thing represent that I am so angry about? What does it mean to me.?

Scripture tells us "May we shout for joy over your salvation, and in the name of our God set up our banners! May the Lord fulfill all your petitions". and Philippians 4:13 tells us "I can do all things through him who strengthens me."

So if Jesus is above this, why aren't I. I should be a leader for my fellow people bringing them to the Salvation of the church. Not waving a flag of somebody else's past, this is my story, this is my life! So following the Lord's lead I went through our whole home and purged it of all the relics of the past. The ones that the Lord called "false Idols" but he didn't stop there the Lord came to me in a dream last night, he said "Annette, "be strong for I was strong and you are me".

I knew then it was my calling to save my family and the rest of creation from this evil past. For this reason I'm calling on the Bonifay Kiwanis Club to immediately ban the use of any symbol of hate in this year's or any future years Rodeo or Rodeo Parade!

The rodeo is a place for family and fellowship. It should be the welcome mat for our community and for everybody. I'd like a response as soon as possible. If you don't listen to the Lord we will call to boycott the rodeo.

Yours, a concerned mom and sister in Christ.

Annette Bradshaw, Bonifay FL.