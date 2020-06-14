A woman fleeing a sheriff’s deputy lost control of her vehicle, which overturned. She was thrown from the car.

A woman who was fleeing a Holmes County sheriff’s deputy lost control of her car and was killed in the resulting accident, lawmen say.

The 33-year-old Rockwood woman was driving south on County Road 65 on Friday when she approached a stop sign at JW Miller Road, according to a Florida Highway Patrol press release.

The woman ran the stop sign and was spotted by the deputy, who gave chase.

The woman fled and the deputy lost sight of her car.

She apparently tried to turn onto a trail road but was going too fast and her vehicle overturned, throwing her out, the release said.

She died of her injuries. The release did not identify her or indicate if she died at the scene or later.