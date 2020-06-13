More than 1,200 new coronavirus cases were reported across the state Saturday, health officials said. The new findings include a backlog from three labs of 560 cases dating back to April 25.

The Department of Health reported that COVID-19 cases jumped from 44,995 to 46,283, an increase of 1,288 from Friday. There were eight new deaths reported, raising that total to 2,891.

Louisiana’s report comes when at least 20 states across the country are reporting surges in coronavirus cases.

Hospitalizations across the state fell for the second straight day, from 549 to 542. However, there was a slight increase in ventilator use, from 74 to 76.

The Houma-Thibodaux area reported an increase of 35 new cases Saturday.

Twenty-three of those new cases were reported in Lafourche, raising the total to 968. Deaths remained unchanged at 77.

There were 12 new cases reported in Terrebonne, from 780 to 792, health officials reported. Fatalities remained unchanged at 57.

Terrebonne’s biggest spike in cases remains at 48 on April 30. Thirty-nine of those cases were reported in the Terrebonne Parish jail.

Attorney Bill Dodd, who represents the Sheriff’s Office, said the Terrebonne jail is taking proactive steps to control the outbreak.

"We had to quarantine some of the inmates," he said. "We developed a testing process when new inmates are brought into the facility. When someone has COVID they are put into an area where they can get treatment and won’t spread it to the rest of the facility. This jail has really set up a good system to handle inmates with COVID-19. We watch it closely."

The state processed 27,141 lab tests overall and 477,242 tests were handled in commercial labs.

There were 821 state lab tests processed in Lafourche and 9,575 commercial tests. There were 697 state lab tests handled in Terrebonne, which has remained unchanged for several days. There were 9,558 tests processed in private labs.

Health officials listed 293 cases that have not yet been assigned to a specific parish and remain under investigation.

