Meet the two Fort Walton Beach natives behind the first protest against racism and police brutality in Fort Walton Beach after George Floyd’s murder.

For many in Northwest Florida, the nationwide protests against racism and police brutality sparked by George Floyd’s murder didn’t exist beyond a computer screen.

They didn’t exist beyond a Facebook comment section, Black square on Instagram for Blackout Tuesday or nearly 9-minute video of Floyd’s life slipping away under the knee of Derek Chauvin on May 25 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. Floyd was a Black man killed by a white police officer during an arrest made on a charge of passing a counterfeit $20 bill at a grocery store.

All it took was a few social media posts and two days to launch a physical manifestation of the movement, uniting a couple hundred people for a protest and march from the Fort Walton Beach Landing to Uptown Station on the last night of May.

The time had come for action, said organizer Akeem Clayborne.

"I felt like people were waiting for someone to step up and do this," Clayborne said. "It wasn’t a lot of planning. We didn’t even know what we were going to say; we were just going to tell our story. It just so happened that our story was relatable to everyone else. It didn’t necessarily matter the race or ethnicity, we were all tired of the same system that goes on."

Clayborne, 30, teamed up with Marlon McLaughlin, 27, to organize the protest. The Fort Walton Beach natives have been friends since middle school.

"There were a lot of people here that I saw making statuses saying they wish they could be there, they wish they could stand up and let their voices be heard, but they can’t drop everything they’re doing and pick up and go protest," McLaughlin said. "We started that one for the people who kept saying they wanted to be a part of it, but couldn’t get there – to bring everyone together and say, ‘We might be a small community but we can still be heard. There’s issues here that need to be addressed.’ "

Around the same time, the Okaloosa County NAACP held "Harnessing the Storm: Vigil and Call to Action Honoring Our Fallen Family Members" at Chester Pruitt Park in Fort Walton Beach.

In the coming days, more people unknowingly identified themselves as community leaders simply giving people a time, date and place to show up.

Alexus Lewis, 20, led the Voices of Hope Rally on June 3 in Crestview, the same day Andre Bush, 16, and Jeremy Robertson, 17, directed a candlelight vigil and protest in Navarre Park.

Jalen Jones organized a peaceful unity protest June 7 in DeFuniak Springs. Sonya Vasquez, 51, braved the rain for her march and protest June 8 in Fort Walton Beach.

‘Just tell them your name’

Clayborne heard the news about Floyd’s death from his brother.

"He sent me a video and said, ‘You need to watch this. I cried,’" Clayborne said. "My brother is like myself – we don’t typically wear our emotions on our sleeves. I told him, ‘I can’t keep watching these same videos. I don’t know how many videos I’ve seen of people who look like me being killed by people who don’t look like me.’"

Clayborne didn’t watch it right away; he wasn’t ready yet. Two weeks ago, he was.

He almost cried, too, hearing Floyd cry out for his late mother, "Mama! Mama!"

"It was something hard to watch," Clayborne said. "It’s something that goes on in the Black community – especially with the men. We have this strong connection with our mother. To watch a grown man like myself cry out for his mother while his life was being taken from him, that’s something that is relatable. I know that feeling of knowing that if I just get to my mom, everything will be alright. The fact that she had been dead for a couple of years, it hurt me – to be honest."

It made him angry, too.

"I was on the fence of what I wanted to do," Clayborne said. "Did I want to be violent or did I want to try and get people together so we could fight the idea and not the person?"

He opted for the latter.

Fear plays a big role in people not speaking, Clayborne said. But fear wasn’t something Clayborne listed in the stew of emotions he felt after watching Floyd’s death.

"One of the things we haven’t tried to the fullest extent is to unify the people," Clayborne said. "No matter what community you come from or your race, we can all unite on a common thing, which is being tired of this system. We’ve all fell victim to the system in some way."

Clayborne thinks the police-civilian relationship needs to improve.

"We hardly see the police coming into our community to do anything for our community; they’re usually just coming to arrest someone," Clayborne said. "We would rather see them handing out food; we would rather see them on the basketball courts, so they can get to know us and know how to approach us."

Clayborne had his first encounter with law enforcement at 13.

"I guess they assumed I was older than what I was," Clayborne said. "I was going to my parents’ car, they stopped me, shined a flashlight in my eyes, asking me what was I doing around here. Being that young, I didn’t know what to say. Thankfully my uncle was outside and said, ‘Just tell them your name.’ "

The experience wasn’t much different from a recent one, in which he was pulled over for a traffic violation in his neighborhood.

"They asked me what I was doing," Clayborne said. "I said, ‘I live here.’ The fact that I look like I shouldn’t be in the neighborhood I am is an issue. That’s where the personal relationship comes into play. If they know me, then they know that I’m not up to no good or they know where I stay, they know my family. None of them know that … These things make the relationship a little rocky when we’re getting pulled over and we’re getting harassed and they don’t know what we go through on a daily basis."

‘It hurts’

McLaughlin was 18 when he was arrested in Holmes County for an unpaid traffic ticket that he got a year earlier while returning from a college visit. He was told the case was dismissed, so he didn’t think of it again – until he was a passenger in a car that got pulled over.

"When we were pulled over, the officers decided they needed everybody’s name in the car," McLaughlin said. "When they asked for my name, they ran it. Lo and behold, I had a warrant for not showing up to a court case I was told was dismissed."

McLaughlin spent a week in Okaloosa County Jail before being transported to Holmes County Jail.

"The first day, they put me in a cell with no other Black guys," McLaughlin said. "I was jumped on by three other white guys. When the officers came in, the guys spread out and the officers continued to attack me and taze me and then threw me in the cell by myself until the next day."

McLaughlin’s mother put up a car as collateral to bail McLaughlin out of jail for driving with a suspended license on a $5,000 bond. After being released, he went to Twin Cities Hospital in Niceville with three broken ribs on the right side, a hairline fracture in his neck and six spinal contusions.

"I probably wouldn’t have known that or been able to get any medical treatment if my mom hadn’t bonded me out of jail that day," McLaughlin said.

It was tough for his mother, a white woman, he said.

"For her, it’s a different kind of hurt, because – in her eyes – she has to sit there and witness what’s happening to her son because of her choices, who she chose to be with, which isn’t right," McLaughlin said. "My mom should never have to feel like that."

McLaughlin’s pain from that traumatic experience has faded with time, but it flares up when he sees videos like the one of Floyd’s death.

"To know I’ve been done wrong and that I was blessed to walk away and leave with my life and some people aren’t – it hurts," McLaughlin said. "Being a man who’s dealt with police brutality and seeing it happen all the time, you’re going to go through different emotions when you’re forced to sit and watch and witness that happen – you’re going to go through feeling anger, sad, hurt."

McLaughlin detected another emotion, too.

"I felt happy knowing there were so many people who were ready to stand up," McLaughlin said.

‘Somehow we still seem to bother you’

Police brutality isn’t the only expression of racism.

Other instances exist, too – like when someone calls a Black man, "boy," in a derogatory way.

"I hear white guys tell Black women all the time, ‘You’re really pretty for a Black girl,’" McLaughlin said. "I would never tell a white woman, ‘You’re pretty for a white woman.’ I’d just say flat out, ‘You’re pretty.’ It’s little things like that. Am I supposed to be ugly because I’m Black?"

McLaughlin encountered racism during the protest.

As they marched down Eglin Parkway past Popeyes, a woman working for a food delivery service became frustrated when she couldn’t enter the restaurant.

"She turns around, sees us marching – her whole face flushes red and she started shaking her head and walking back to her car," McLaughlin said. "I’m just thinking, ‘Well, at least she kept it to herself.’ As soon as I thought that, she turns around and starts screaming racial slurs and the ‘n’ word and flipping us off. I’m just like, ‘We’re not bothering you. We’re not inconveniencing you. We’re over here in our own world and somehow we still seem to bother you.’"

McLaughlin is used to it, though.

"It was actually kind of funny to me, but at the same time, it’s still like, ‘Why are you so hurt and mad at us for wanting to be looked at as equals?’" McLaughlin said. "I have conversations with people online all the time. I understand why you want to say, ‘All lives matter,’ but at the moment, they don’t matter and that’s the issue at hand."

McLaughlin doesn’t care for the phrase "All lives matter."

"When you say it, it’s just to look for an argument," McLaughlin said. "It was literally created to be anti-Black Lives Matter. "‘All Lives Matter’ was used to protest ‘Black Lives Matter’ – you might be only trying to get us to understand that, ‘Hey, you should care about everybody,’ but in our eyes, you’re taking the side of people against us. I try to keep conversations with everyone online respectful and someone can’t stay in those lines."

One of the biggest issues in this community is discrimination in the justice system, McLaughlin said. Some innocent people can’t afford fair representation.

"Then you’re caught in a case, where say you are innocent, but you don’t have a way to fight it," McLaughlin said. "You don’t have that favoritism shown to you from a judge who might be buddies with a lawyer."

Only the beginning

Clayborne and McLaughlin don’t hesitate to call out injustices in the community, but they don’t shy away from offering solutions either.

The two are organizing a distribution of food and hygiene products to those in need. They also hope to bring the community together with events for children, such as flag football tournaments.

"We want to put effort into not only into protesting and walking and yelling and getting our voices heard, but taking those actions," McLaughlin said. "It shouldn’t be happening just on social media, but in real life. There’s a lot of roles to be played – donations, the protests, voting … I see a lot of backlash from Black people telling white people what they should be doing and how they should be doing it. Personally, I just feel like, if you know deep down you are against this, then you should take the steps you feel can make a change."

Another of McLaughlin’s suggestions to the community is to attend City Council meetings.

"Find out more information on what it is that’s actually going on in your community, do research on the people who represent your community, actually find out what these people stand for," McLaughlin said. "These are people that represent your city. These are the people that represent you as a community."

Teaming up

The protest has already bred results.

McLaughlin pitched the idea to Lieutenant Matt Holt of the Fort Walton Beach Police Department of quarterly meetings with representatives from the Department and the Black community.

"To go over these issues that people are facing in the community that they feel they can’t reach out and talk to anyone about, because they might not feel like law enforcement is inclined to help them," McLaughlin said. "They can go through us. We could be the voice for them to speak to the officers about these issues, bring these issues to light and find a way to fix them."

Police Chief Robert Bage said the department is "completely open" to McLaughlin’s idea for the meetings and will work on finalizing it soon.

Holt attended every protest in Fort Walton Beach, Bage said, and Bage attended and spoke at the Okaloosa County NAACP’s religious vigil.

Staff from the police department has spoken to church groups and city groups in the past and are open to speaking with any informal or formal group in the community that makes a request, Bage said.

"We’ve already done a lot of investing in the community and a lot of work to try to get engagement," Bage said. "One of the things that was lacking in the past is we’ve gone to some of these groups to speak and the attendance is just really low."

While the coronavirus outbreak has slowed down some of the gatherings, Bage hopes attendance will grow.

"We try to reflect the direction and values of the community as a police department," Bage said. "We really let the community drive a lot of the stuff we do, but if there’s not a lot of community input, we’re not getting a good reflection of the community."

Other ways the department connects with the community is through a mentor program done in conjunction with the school system and participation in an after-school homework program, in which officers helped children struggling with their homework at Gregg Chapel.

To those who feel like law enforcement isn’t looking out for them, their message has always been, "We’re on your side," Bage said.

One of the core values of the department written in its policy is the sanctity of life, Bage said. The department echoes many others nationwide in condemning the murder of George Floyd, he said.

"We look at it as a killing," Bage said. "That officer acted completely out of line from anything we would ever teach, practice, our philosophies. Any officer that looks at that video and says there’s nothing wrong with that video doesn’t have a place at the Fort Walton Beach Police Department."

Bage doesn’t want one officer’s actions to reflect the integrity of every officer.

"We really want people to look at the Fort Walton Beach Police Department and local community and really judge us for our actions as the Fort Walton Beach Police Department," Bage said. "We’re going to have the discussions groups want to speak about– if they want to talk about our use of force policy. (Or) duty to intervene – that’s one of things you hear spoken about on the news. If an officer sees something that crosses a line, they have a duty to intervene and stop what’s going on."

Doug Rainer, the public information officer, also encourages the community to consider the Citizens Police Academy, which was postponed because of the coronavirus outbreak, but will relaunch.

"Anybody in the community can be apart of that," Rainer said. "It’s an eight- or 10-week course where you sit down in a classroom style environment with our officers and learn about the department and why they do what they do and how they do it. Our officers get to learn about the individuals that are in that class, and also the organizations they represent."

The department also has a community policing unit, Rainer said.

"They literally integrate into the community," Rainer said. "They talk with homeless on the street; they go to the groups that need help; they work with the after school program with the kids to have a presence."

‘Fight the same fight’

Clayborne and McLaughlin didn’t expect to lead the first protest in Fort Walton Beach after Floyd’s death.

Clayborne, a personal trainer, had never protested before. He brought his wife, Brooke, and 12-year-old daughter, Shantie, with him.

McLaughlin has been busy lately, having recently started his own business, McLaughlin’s Custom Fabrication, while attending online school for welding. His wife, Jala, stood alongside him.

Everyone at the protest felt like family, Clayborne said.

"I was very surprised to see so many people outside of my community supporting us," Clayborne said. "We wanted to make sure that we made it clear that everyone who was out there was risking their lives for the person they were standing next to."

Clayborne said one man told him he had a compromised immune system, and his doctor advised him to avoid crowds because of the coronavirus.

"He said that if he’s gonna die, he wanted to die for something that meant something to him," Clayborne said. "That really put things in perspective. People actually give a damn. That made me want to fight a little harder."

Clayborne didn’t know if the riots he had seen on TV and social media would happen here, he said.

"Regardless of that, we all put that fear aside and realized we needed to have solidarity," Clayborne said. "We all had to stand together, no matter the race or ethnicity. It’s going to take everybody to fight the same fight."