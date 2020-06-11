HOLMES COUNTY,– Two Alabama residents are charged with methamphetamine possession as a result of a June 10 traffic stop conducted in the area of John Clark Road.

A deputy with the Holmes County Sheriff’s Office initiated the stop, making contact with the driver, 23-year- old Aquasia Marie Burns-Hunter of Geneva, Alabama and her passenger, 31-year-old Nicholas Leon Hobbs of Black, Alabama.

During a search of the vehicle, the deputy located two baggies containing methamphetamine and paraphernalia, including two used syringes.

Both Burns-Hunter and Hobbs were arrested and charged with possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia.