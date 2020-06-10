Two Lafourche residents were arrested after deputies found drugs in their possession during a traffic stop in Labadieville over the weekend, authorities said.

Carlie Renee Duplantis, 23, of Raceland, and Chase Michael Hale, 23, of Thibodaux, were both charged in the incident, the Assumption Parish Sheriff’s Office said.

After catching a westbound vehicle commit a traffic violation Saturday on La. 398, a deputy initiated a car stop, authorities said. The deputy also smelled marijuana coming from the car. Duplantis was identified as the driver and Hale was her passenger.

After interviewing both suspects, Hale admitted to having marijuana, the Sheriff’s Office said. Deputies seized the marijuana and learned that Hale was also a wanted fugitive in Lafourche. A search of the car led to doses of Alprazolam, a prescription medication used to treat anxiety, authorities said.

Duplantis was charged for illegal possession of prescription drugs and was booked into the Assumption Parish jail to await a bond hearing. Hale was issued a summons for possessing marijuana and was transferred to Lafourche Parish on the fugitive warrant.