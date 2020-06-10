The state logged another 1,371 cases between Tuesday and Wednesday mornings, bringing the total number of cases in the state to 67,371. Additionally, 36 more people died due to the virus.
Another big spike in both COVID-19 cases and Florida deaths from the disease were reported Wednesday morning by the Florida Department of Health.
On Tuesday 1,371 new cases were reported and the death toll climbed by 53.
Total Florida coronavirus deaths has reached 2,801.
Okaloosa County is seeing "a slow trend upward which requires monitoring," Patrick Maddox, the county’s public safety director, said in a Wednesday COVID-19 update.
The county, which has begun regular testing, recorded a 13 case spike overnight, but is seeing an average growth rate over the last 15 days of six cases per day.
Just three county residents are presently hospitalized for COVID-19, and only one of those is occupying a bed in an ICU unit, Maddox said.
By the numbers:
Total COVID-19 cases as of 10 a.m. June 9
Santa Rosa: 262, increase of one since Tuesday
Okaloosa : 287, increase of 13 since Tuesday
Walton: 135, increase of one since Tuesday
Bay: 135, increase of three since Tuesday
Washington: 85, increase of one since Tuesday
Holmes: 31, increase of one since Tuesday
Gulf: 8, increase of one since Tuesday
Franklin: 2, no increase since Tuesday
Deaths
Santa Rosa: 9, no change
Okaloosa: 6, no change
Walton: 9, no change
Holmes: 0, no change
Washington: 8, increase of one
Bay: 4, no change
Gulf: 0, no change
Franklin: 0, no change
Positive tests by city
Santa Rosa:
Milton: 158, no change
Navarre: 42, no change
Gulf Breeze: 31, no change
Pace: 18, increase of one since Tuesday
Jay: 4, no change
Pensacola Beach: 1, no change
Okaloosa
Fort Walton Beach: 116, increase of five since Tuesday
Destin: 42, no change
Crestview: 39, increase of two since Tuesday
Niceville: 32, increase of two since Tuesday
Shalimar: 18, no change
Mary Esther: 17, increase of one since Tuesday
Laurel Hill: 4, no change
Eglin Air Force Base: 4, no change
Baker: 2, no change
Holt: 2, increase of one since Tuesday
Missing Okaloosa: 3
Walton
DeFuniak Springs: 81, no change
Santa Rosa Beach: 21, no change
Freeport: 8, no change
Miramar Beach: 3, no change
Point Washington: 1, no change
Destin (Walton Co.): 1 no change
Paxton: 1, no change