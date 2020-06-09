The foundation plans to open in phases, starting next year with sixth through eighth grades. After that, the school would add two grades a year until it’s finished in 2026 with a cap of 300 students. The total investment will be $117 million and bring an additional 300 jobs to the area.

PANAMA CITY — Despite a three-month setback due to international travel restrictions put in place to slow the spread of COVID-19, a planned international boarding school is moving steadily toward opening in northern Bay County.

Officials with Bay Economic Development Alliance said the Canadian-based Casa Laxmi Foundation has continued to make local investment in opening the school, which was first announced in early 2019. The Casa Laxmi Foundation is an international nonprofit that focuses on educational development.

Officials from the foundation have been restricted on international travel, which is part of the delay on the project.

"Now that people can start traveling again, they’ll start booking travel," said EDA President Becca Hardin.

Hardin said, "with no incentives," the foundation has purchased the 260-acre site for $7 million, obtained local experts to work on the project and continues to move forward with its plans.

The foundation plans to open in phases, starting next year with sixth through eighth grades. After that, the school would add two grades a year until it’s finished in 2026 with a cap of 300 students. The total investment will be $117 million and bring an additional 300 jobs to the area.

According to information provided during an EDA meeting held last year announcing the foundation’s intent, the school will partner with 30 universities, such as Yale University and New York University, to offer a diverse curriculum to students, half of which will come from wealthy families and the other from impoverished communities around the world.

"We’re building the most unique school in the world," Sonal Thomas, a member of the foundation’s governing council and one of the heads of the school project, said during the announcement last year. "We want to put both ends of the economic spectrum in the school and develop the leaders of tomorrow."

The tuition will be between $100,000 to $150,000 — the steep cost will cover the low-income part of the student body, officials said.

"This puts us on the international map, and what a great time to have an announcement like this after a devastating hurricane," Hardin said following the announcement meeting.

So far, the school doesn’t have a name. Thomas has said the campus would eventually share the name of whatever established boarding school the foundation will partner with, be it one in the European Union or another part of the world.

"Many people would call this a social experiment, but that’s not how we view it, if you look at the amount of research that’s gone into gradual integration," Thomas has said. "That’s why we’re partnering with universities … to teach respect, empathy and compassion."

Students who attend will have access to an extensive curriculum and athletics, mainly watersports like sailing and diving at the campus’ nearby waterfront — the top reason the county was picked for the project.

Thomas has said most higher-level boarding schools offer sports like mountain-climbing and skiing.

"There’s nothing of that quality on the other side of the world," Thomas said of water sports.

Thomas said the waterfront choice was also key to teach students about water ecology.

But the school and its programs won’t be relegated to just the students. The foundation wants to open services to the community and other schools.

For example, the school plans to have summer programs for its students and will open those up for free to some students in the community. The school will also have regular teacher professional development programs, organized by its partner universities, that it will offer to local teachers too. Local schools will also have the opportunity to schedule field trips to the school’s planned expedition center to participate in watersports and other educational opportunities, Thomas has said.